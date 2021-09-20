Century Pacific, Valor Club USA to Open 200-Acre Campus in San Antonio

The development team behind Valor Club USA's new San Antonio campus hopes to be able to begin construction by next summer.

SAN ANTONIO — Valor Club USA, an organization dedicated to helping veterans and servicemen and women transition from military to civilian life, will open a new office in San Antonio. The group’s president, Michael McDowell, will work with developer Century Pacific Properties to oversee construction of a 200-acre campus that will house recreational facilities, residential units, a hotel and commercial and retail space. In addition, the development will feature veteran support services and an entertainment district anchored by an indoor/outdoor performance and training center. Gensler designed the project.