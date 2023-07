SPOKANE, WASH. — CEP Multifamily has acquired Regal Ridge, a 97-unit, garden-style community in Spokane’s South Hill neighborhood.

Ryan Harmon, Nicholas Ruggeiro, Giovanni Napoli and Philip Assouad of Institutional Property Advisors brokered the deal. The property traded for $21.5 million. The seller was not disclosed.

According to Apartments.com, Regal Ridge was built in 1997 and offers two- or three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, playground and recycling services.