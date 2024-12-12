Thursday, December 12, 2024
Located in Federal Way, Wash., Cedardale offers 126 apartments, a clubhouse, playground, sport court and covered picnic area.
CEP Multifamily Sells 126-Unit Cedardale Multifamily Community in Federal Way, Washington

by Amy Works

FEDERAL WAY, WASH. — CEP Multifamily has completed the disposition of Cedardale, an apartment property in Federal Way. Pathfinder Partners acquired the asset for $31.1 million, or $247,024 per unit. Giovanni Napoli, Philip Assouad, Ryan Harmon, Nick Ruggerio and Anthony Palladino of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

Constructed in 1981, Cedardale offers 126 one- and two-bedroom apartments, averaging 746 square feet, with wood-burning fireplaces, washers, dryers and private decks or patios. Situated on seven acres, the property offers a recently renovated clubhouse, a covered picnic area, playground, sport court, dog park and car vacuum station.

