Delivered in September 2021, The Ray Hotel is part of Hilton’s Curio Collection of high-end hotels in Delray Beach, Fla.
Certares, TMGOC Ventures Acquire The Ray Hotel in South Florida

by John Nelson

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — A joint venture between Certares and TMGOC Ventures has purchased The Ray Hotel, an upscale, 141-room hotel in Delray Beach, a coastal city in South Florida’s Palm Beach County. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Delivered in September 2021, The Ray is part of Hilton’s Curio Collection of high-end hotels. The property offers amenities including a rooftop restaurant and bar, rooftop pool deck, 1,800-square-foot fitness center and a modern event space. The Ray’s three full-service eateries include restaurants from Michelin-star chef Akira Back and Campi Italian, a concept from New York-based Host Restaurants.

