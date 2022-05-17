Certus Sells 124,500 SF Office Building in Westminster, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

Located at 10170 Church Road in Westminster, Colo., Church Ranch Corporate Center features 124,533 square feet of Class A office space.

WESTMINSTER, COLO. — Certus has completed the sale of Church Ranch Corporate Center, a Class A office property located along the US-30/Denver-Boulder corridor in Westminster. Lotus Co. acquired the building for $25.4 million.

Built in 2001 and renovated in 2020, the four-story, multi-tenant asset features 124,500 square feet of office space. At the time of sale, the property was 90 percent leased to 14 tenants. The building is located at 10170 Church Ranch Way.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Aaron Johnson, Jon Hendrickson and Mitch Veremeychik represented the seller in the deal.

Additionally, Baxter Fain, Rob Cronenberg and Sarah Dinning of Cushman & Wakefield’s Denver Equity, Debt & Structured Finance Group arranged the debt financing for the buyer. A CMBS lender provided the $16.5 million, 10-year, full-term, interest-only loan.