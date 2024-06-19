Wednesday, June 19, 2024
4025-Camino-del-Rio-S-San-Diego-CA
Located at 4025 Camino del Rio S in San Diego, Aerofund Financial Plaza offers 48,571 square feet of office space.
CES Remington Buys Aerofund Financial Plaza Office Building in San Diego for $9.8M

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — CES Remington has acquired Aerofund Financial Plaza, a multi-tenant office building situated on 1.3 acres in San Diego’s Mission Valley neighborhood, for $9.8 million. The seller was not disclosed.

Located at 4025 Camino del Rio S., the three-story, u-shaped building offers 48,571 square feet of space. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to nine tenants across a diversified mix of industries and sizes.

Jeffrey Cole, Nico Napolitano, Mark Avilla and Brooks Campbell of Cushman & Wakefield’s capital markets and private capital groups in Southern California collaborated to represent the seller, while Brandon Keith of Voit Real Estate Services represented the buyer in the deal.

