CEVA Logistics, Expeditors International Sign Industrial Leases at Bridge Point Melrose Park

Bridge Point Melrose Park will encompass 84 acres in the Chicago suburb of Melrose Park.

MELROSE PARK, ILL. — CEVA Logistics and Expeditors International have signed leases at Bridge Point Melrose Park, an industrial property currently under development in the Chicago suburb of Melrose Park. Bridge Industrial owns the property. CEVA, a supply chain management firm, signed a long-term lease agreement for a 707,953-square-foot warehouse. Expeditors, a logistics and freight forwarding firm, will occupy a 669,914-square-foot facility.

The project team includes architecture firm Cornerstone, general contractor ARCO Murray and civil engineer SPACECO Inc. CIBC provided project financing last year. Bridge plans to construct one final building that will span 225,009 square feet. Dan McGillicuddy, Charlie Kenning and Brian Carroll of JLL represented Bridge in the lease transactions. Jason Lev and Jimmy Kowalczyk of CBRE, along with Jeffrey Kernochan and Andrew Mager of Fischer, represented the tenants.