CF Industries Relocates Corporate Headquarters to Northbrook, Illinois

The company will occupy 77,863 square feet at 1 Astellas Way.

NORTHBROOK, ILL. — CF Industries has signed a 77,863-square-foot office lease at 1 Astellas Way in Northbrook to relocate its headquarters from 4 Parkway North in Deerfield, Ill. CF Industries is a global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial activities. The company will occupy two floors in the south building before the end of the year. The 432,000-square-foot, two-building office complex will be renamed 2375 Waterview Drive in April. Amenities include a cafeteria, 400-person multipurpose meeting space, fitness center and outdoor terraces. Kyle Robbins, Andrew Davidson and David Burkards of Transwestern Real Estate Services provide office leasing services for the property. Daniel McCarthy and Sophia Spinell of JLL represented CF Industries.





