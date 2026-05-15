CFAM, RPM Living Acquire 380-Unit Waterfront Multifamily Community in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. — A joint venture between affiliates of Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management (CFAM), the investment and asset management division of Cantor Fitzgerald, and RPM Living, have acquired Biscayne Shores, a 380-unit waterfront multifamily community located in North Miami. Miami-based Integra Investments, in partnership with Andrew Korge of Korgeous Group and David Larson of DCL Capital, developed the property in 2024. The purchase price was $151 million, according to various media outlets.

Spanning 8.2 acres, the 15-story tower comprises 288 apartments and 92 townhomes ranging in configuration from studios to three-bedroom units. Biscayne Shores also offers approximately 15,000 square feet of amenity space that includes a fitness center, swimming pool, children’s playroom and a rooftop terrace.