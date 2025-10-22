Wednesday, October 22, 2025
CFG Provides $179.8M Construction Loan for Seniors Housing Development in Southwest Florida

by John Nelson

SARASOTA COUNTY, FLA. — Capital Funding Group (CFG) has provided a $179.8 million construction loan to Erickson Senior Living. The seniors housing owner and operator will use the financing for the first phase of development of Emerson Lakes, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) currently underway in Sarasota County.

Situated within the Lakewood Ranch community, the first phase of Emerson Lakes will comprise four buildings — three residential buildings and one community building. Together, the three residential buildings will total 319 independent living units. Upon completion, Emerson Lakes will span 87 acres with 1,015 independent living residences and 130 continuing care units. Erickson will operate the community.

