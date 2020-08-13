CG Schmidt Breaks Ground on $40M Adaptive Reuse Project in Racine, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

The historic Horlick Malted Milk Co. industrial complex will be transformed into 136 apartments.

RACINE, WIS. — CG Schmidt has broken ground on an adaptive reuse project at the site of the historic Horlick Malted Milk Co. plant in Racine, about 25 miles south of Milwaukee. The project will transform the industrial complex into 136 market-rate and affordable apartment units. The first $40 million phase will revamp buildings located at 2100 and 2200 Northwestern Ave., which date back to 1875. State and federal historic tax credits will help developer J. Jeffers finance Phase I. AG Architecture is the project architect. The Horlick plant shut down in 1975.