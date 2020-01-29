CG Schmidt Purchases 34,255 SF Office Building in Madison, Wisconsin, Plans Modernization

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Office, Wisconsin

CG Schmidt will occupy three floors of the building for its Madison office. This rendering shows modernization plans.

MADISON, WIS. — CG Schmidt, a Milwaukee-based construction management and general contracting firm, has purchased an office building located at 433 W. Washington Ave. in Madison. The building will serve as CG Schmidt’s Madison office, replacing the current office at 10 W. Mifflin St. Keller Real Estate Group sold the five-story, 34,255-square-foot building. CG Schmidt plans to remodel the building and update it for efficiency and sustainability. Kahler Slater Architects designed the modernization. Construction has begun with completion slated for this July. CG Schmidt will occupy three floors, with the two remaining floors available for commercial and retail lease.