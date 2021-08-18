CGI+ Acquires Two-Property Apartment Portfolio in Atlanta for $144.8M

ATLANTA — CGI+ Real Estate Strategies has acquired a two-property multifamily portfolio in Atlanta from an affiliate of FPA Multifamily for $144.8 million.

The 712-unit portfolio includes The Mille Brookhaven, a 359-unit community built in 2014, and TwentyNine 24 Brookhaven, a 353-unit community built in 2009. The two properties are located adjacent from each other in the Atlanta submarket of Brookhaven, which currently has a new $2.5 billion medical district under development by Emory University and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Located at 1000 Barone Ave. NE, The Mille Brookhaven features a business center, pool, fitness center, playground and clubhouse. Mille Brookhaven, which is being rebranded as The Haven, was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Located at 2924 Clairmont Road, TwentyNine24 offers a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, private patio and poolside grills. TwentyNine24, which is being rebranded as The Hendrix, was 94 percent leased at the time of sale.

Both properties offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The units in both apartment communities include vaulted ceilings, kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, built-in workspaces and wraparound balconies and terraces.

CGI+ Real Estate Investment Strategies is a Los Angeles-based multifamily investment and development firm with more than $1.6 billion in assets under management. FPA Multifamily LLC is a San Francisco-based private equity real estate firm focused on the acquisition and management of core-plus and workforce housing apartment communities.