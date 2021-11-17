REBusinessOnline

CGI+ Buys Alturas Multifamily Community in Oxnard, California for $50.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Via-Oxnard-CA

Located in Oxnard, Calif., Via Oxnard features 170 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedrooms.

OXNARD, CALIF. — CGI+ Real Estate Strategies has acquired Alturas, a multifamily property located in Oxnard, for $50.7 million in an off-market transaction. The company plans to rebrand the 170-unit community as Via Oxnard.

Built in 1965, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with 76 percent being two-story townhomes. CGI+ plans to upgrade and renovated the non-renovated units and common areas.

Greg Harris, Joe Grabiec and Kevin Green of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the undisclosed seller and buyer in the deal.

