CGI+, Megdal Investments to Develop 31,000 SF Lazy Acres Market in Los Angeles

The 31,000-square-foot Lazy Acres Market in Los Angeles is slated to open by year’s end.

LOS ANGELES — CGI+ Real Estate Investment Strategies, in partnership with Megdal Investments, has acquired the third and final piece of a 1.7-acre land assembly at the southwest corner of Franklin and Western avenues in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood.

The single-tenant, 24,000-square-foot property, which Rite Aid formerly occupied, will be redeveloped into 31,000-square-foot Lazy Acres Market, a division of Good Food Holdings. The organic grocery store signed a long-term lease with CGI+. The new store is scheduled to open by year’s end.

CGI+ has started renovations and redevelopment, which include reducing the building to its shell and core and increasing the building footprint by 30 percent, or 8,500 square feet. Additionally, the development team will create a new façade and install new electrical and plumbing systems.

