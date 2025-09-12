CGI+ Real Estate Sells 275-Unit Park Place Apartment Community in Oviedo, Florida 

OVIEDO, FLA. — Woodland Hills, Calif.-based CGI+ Real Estate Investment Strategies has sold Park Place, a 275-unit, garden-style apartment complex situated with the 108-acre master-planned community of Park Town Center in Oviedo. The buyer, RMR Residential, has rebranded the complex to ATRIUM at Oviedo Park.

CGI+ Real Estate originally acquired the former Park Place in 2021 for nearly $70 million after a fire destroyed two buildings and two amenity areas. In collaboration with Fogelman, CGI+ Real Estate rebuilt 33 apartment homes and developed 2,642 square feet of community space occupied by Crazy Cork Wine Bar and a Bruster’s ice cream shop.

Originally built in 2015, ATRIUM features one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 757 square feet to 1,275 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, basketball/pickleball court, pet washing station and a lounge.