Friday, September 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
ATRIUM-at-Oviedo-Park
Formerly Park Place, ATRIUM at Oviedo Park is situated within the 108-acre master-planned community of Park Town Center in Oviedo, Fla.
FloridaMultifamilySoutheast

CGI+ Real Estate Sells 275-Unit Park Place Apartment Community in Oviedo, Florida 

by Abby Cox

OVIEDO, FLA. — Woodland Hills, Calif.-based CGI+ Real Estate Investment Strategies has sold Park Place, a 275-unit, garden-style apartment complex situated with the 108-acre master-planned community of Park Town Center in Oviedo. The buyer, RMR Residential, has rebranded the complex to ATRIUM at Oviedo Park.

CGI+ Real Estate originally acquired the former Park Place in 2021 for nearly $70 million after a fire destroyed two buildings and two amenity areas. In collaboration with Fogelman, CGI+ Real Estate rebuilt 33 apartment homes and developed 2,642 square feet of community space occupied by Crazy Cork Wine Bar and a Bruster’s ice cream shop.

Originally built in 2015, ATRIUM features one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 757 square feet to 1,275 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, basketball/pickleball court, pet washing station and a lounge.

You may also like

JLL Negotiates $30M Sale of Lake City Distribution...

Matthews Arranges Sale of 97,668 SF Flint’s Crossing...

Landmark, Manulife Investment Complete 833-Bed Student Housing Development...

Tanium Renews, Expands Office Lease at 555 Mangum...

Northmarq Arranges $38M Refinancing for Bowers Residences in...

Step Up Housing Acquires 148-Unit Bayside Apartments in...

Waterton Acquires 263-Unit Apartment Building in Chicago’s Fulton...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 48-Unit Whitney...

ACRES Capital Provides $30.5M Loan for Refinancing of...