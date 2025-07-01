CGI+ Sells Shovel-Ready Multifamily Development Site in Torrance, California for $40M

LOS ANGELES — CGI+, a Los Angeles-based multifamily investment firm, has completed the disposition of a shovel-ready, 4.9-acre development site in Torrance to JPI for $40 million. The property is entitled for a six-story, 525-unit residential building, with 34 units reserved for residents earning less than 30 percent of the area median income.

Designed by AC Martin, the planned development will offer floor plans ranging from studio to three-bedroom apartments. Residences will be connected by a series of walking paths leading to four distinct and separate micro-environments offering amenities including outdoor workspaces, barbecue and dining areas, a spa, children’s playground, pet park and fire pits. A 28,000-square-foot aerial central park on top of the project’s eight-story garage will offer 360-degree views from the Pacific Ocean to downtown Los Angeles. The rooftop park will feature a resort-style pool, coffee shop, clubhouse, indoor/outdoor gym, pickleball court and outdoor lounge spaces.

Chris Gomez-Ortigoza and Tim Barden of Land Advisors Organization marketed the fully entitled development site on behalf of CGI+.