CGR Breaks Ground on 1.1 MSF Costco Distribution Facility in Tumwater, Washington

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Washington, Western

TUMWATER, WASH. — CRG has broken ground on a 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center in Tumwater, approximately 60 miles southwest of Seattle. Costco will own the 79-acre project, located at 2311 93rd Ave.

The $160 million build-to-suit project will feature 175 car parking spaces, 418 trailer spaces and 129 dock doors. Construction started in mid-August and completion is slated for August 2022.

CRG sourced the land, navigated the entitlement process and provided development services for Costco. Clayco, CRG’s parent company, is constructing the distribution facility, which was designed by Lamar Johnson Collaborative, a subsidiary of Clayco.

