CH Realty, Blumenfeld Development Buy Harvill Logistics Center in Inland Empire for $57.5M

Harvill Logistics Center in Riverside County, Calif., features 333,553 square feet of industrial space.

PERRIS, CALIF. — Rockefeller Group has completed the disposition of Harvill Logistics Center, a newly constructed industrial property in the Riverside County city of Perris. CH/BDG Harvill LLC, a joint venture between CH Realty Partners and Blumenfeld Development Group, purchased the asset for $57.5 million.

The building features 333,553 square feet of industrial space. Rockefeller Group acquired approximately 30 acres of property in Riverside County for the development of two projects totaling 623,109 square feet in September 2020. The second project, a 289,556-square-foot speculative distribution building, Val Verde Logistics Center, was recently completed.

Herdman Architecture + Design designed the project and RM served as general contractor.

Bill Heim and Alex Heim of Lee & Associates represented the seller, while Tom Taylor and Steve Bellitti of Colliers represented the buyer in the deal.