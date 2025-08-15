CH Realty Partners Receives Approval for 622-Acre Industrial, Commercial Project in Beaumont, California

BEAUMONT, CALIF. — CH Realty Partners (CHRP) has secured full entitlements for Beaumont Pointe, a 622-acre industrial and commercial development in Beaumont. In early 2026, CHRP will begin construction on Phase One, encompassing 2 million square feet of industrial space spread across two buildings.

Located along the south side of State Route 60 west of Jack Rabbit Trail, Beaumont Pointe will include 5 million square feet of Class A industrial and logistics space across six buildings, 246,000 square feet of general commercial space, a 125-room hotel and 277 acres of open space and conservation area. At full build-out, the project is estimated at $1.5 billion in total development value and is expected to support more than 5,400 jobs and significantly expand Beaumont’s tax base.

The Contract for Difference (CFD) structure ensures infrastructure such as roads and utilities as privately funded by the project itself. Final Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) approvals for annexation and water service extension were approved in July 2025.