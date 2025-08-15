Friday, August 15, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
CaliforniaDevelopmentHospitalityIndustrialRestaurantRetailWestern

CH Realty Partners Receives Approval for 622-Acre Industrial, Commercial Project in Beaumont, California

by Amy Works

BEAUMONT, CALIF. — CH Realty Partners (CHRP) has secured full entitlements for Beaumont Pointe, a 622-acre industrial and commercial development in Beaumont. In early 2026, CHRP will begin construction on Phase One, encompassing 2 million square feet of industrial space spread across two buildings.

Located along the south side of State Route 60 west of Jack Rabbit Trail, Beaumont Pointe will include 5 million square feet of Class A industrial and logistics space across six buildings, 246,000 square feet of general commercial space, a 125-room hotel and 277 acres of open space and conservation area. At full build-out, the project is estimated at $1.5 billion in total development value and is expected to support more than 5,400 jobs and significantly expand Beaumont’s tax base.

The Contract for Difference (CFD) structure ensures infrastructure such as roads and utilities as privately funded by the project itself. Final Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) approvals for annexation and water service extension were approved in July 2025.

You may also like

JLL Secures $51.5M Senior Loan for Mossdale Landing...

Evergreen Real Estate to Develop 60-Unit Affordable Housing...

UNFOLD Acquires Creative Office Building in Culver City,...

Gantry Arranges $11M Loan for Refinancing of Seattle-Area...

Nicholas Family to Break Ground on 86,261 SF...

Peak Construction to Build 52,925 SF Spec Industrial...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 682,491 SF...

Sansone Group Breaks Ground on 269,700 SF Industrial...

Canopy Solutions Signs 82,560 SF Industrial Lease in...