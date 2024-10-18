CH Realty Partners Secures $50M Refinancing for Industrial Facility Near Spartanburg, Carolina

UNION, S.C. — Development and investment firm CH Realty Partners has secured a $50 million loan for the refinancing of its industrial facility located at 260 Midway Drive in Union, roughly 30 miles southeast of Spartanburg. Built in 2023 for mycelium technology company MycoWorks, the property spans 150,000 square feet.

The refinancing with 3650 Capital will allow CH Realty Partners to optimize the capital structure of the property and ensure long-term support for MycoWorks. CH Realty Partners is also currently underway on a build-to-suit food manufacturing facility in Wilson, N.C., for Believer Meats.