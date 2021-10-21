REBusinessOnline

CHA Partners Breaks Ground on 210-Unit Royal at Bloomfield Station Apartments in New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

The Royal at Bloomfield Station is part of a multi-phase plan to transform and redevelop Bloomfield’s downtown area.

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — Locally based developer CHA Partners has broken ground on The Royal at Bloomfield Station, a 210-unit multifamily project in Northern New Jersey. The development will also include 14 townhome units for purchase, as well as 7,000 square feet of retail/restaurant space and a 304-space parking garage. The amenity package will consist of a fitness center, business center, rooftop entertainment area, several multi-purpose event rooms and lounges, pet spa and an automated package handling system. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in mid-2023.

