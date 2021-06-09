CHA Partners Completes 120-Unit Randolph Apartments in Plainfield, New Jersey

The Randolph, a 120-unit luxury apartment complex in Plainfield, New Jersey, is located at the site of the former Muhlenberg Regional Medical Center.

PLAINFIELD, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer CHA Partners has completed The Randolph, a 120-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Plainfield. Construction of the project, which is located at the site of the former Muhlenberg Regional Medical Center, began in late 2019. Units feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a fitness center, dog park, multi-purpose event rooms, outdoor lounge areas and an automated package system. CHA Partners developed the property in a public-private partnership with the City of Plainfield.