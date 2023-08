IRVING, TEXAS — Challenge Manufacturing Co., a Michigan-based provider of automotive structures, has signed a 91,364-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 5101 Statesman Drive in Irving. According to commercialcafé.com, the building was constructed in 1984. Canon Shoults and Maddy Canty of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Oxford Properties, in the negotiations for the full-building lease. Nathan Orbin of JLL represented the tenant.