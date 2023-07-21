Friday, July 21, 2023
Chamberlain Hrdlicka Signs 13,555 SF Office Lease Expansion in Downtown San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Law firm Chamberlain Hrdlicka has signed a 13,555-square-foot office lease expansion at Weston Center, a 32-story office building in downtown San Antonio. Chamberlain Hrdlicka moved into Weston Center in 2011, at which point its footprint was roughly 4,000 square feet. Bradley Fulkerson and Austin Hibbard of Transwestern, along with Larry Mendez of CBRE, represented the firm in the lease negotiations. David Held of Endura Advisory Group represented the landlord, Weston Properties.

