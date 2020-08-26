Chamberlain University Signs 75,000 SF Lease at Riverview at Roscoe in Chicago

The office building is located at 2718 W. Roscoe St.

CHICAGO — Chamberlain University, known for its nursing school, has signed a lease for 75,000 square feet of educational space at Riverview at Roscoe on Chicago’s North Side. Baum Revision acquired the office property in a joint venture with Meridian Capital in March of this year. The property is currently undergoing capital improvements with a focus on wellness to achieve LEED Platinum certification. Patrick Russo, Adam Showalter and Jessica O’Hara of Stream Realty Partners have been retained to lease and market the property. There are 40,000 square feet remaining available for lease. Chamberlain has locations across the United States in addition to online programs.