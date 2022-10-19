Champion Acquires Village at Wake Forest Student Housing Portfolio in Winston-Salem for $43M

Champion Real Estate Co. will rebrand its newly acquired Villages at Wake Forest development in Winston-Salem as Victory at Wake Forest.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Champion Real Estate Co. has purchased Villages at Wake Forest, a 75-unit portfolio comprising single-family homes and duplexes located across the street from Wake Forest University. Scott Clifton and Stewart Hayes of JLL represented Champion and the undisclosed seller in the $43 million transaction. Located at 961 Palm Drive in Winston-Salem, the 62-parcel portfolio, which will be rebranded as Victory at Wake Forest, is Champion’s first student housing community in North Carolina. The buyer plans to fully furnish all units and lease by the bed.