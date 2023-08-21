Champion Container Corp. Signs 44,569 SF Industrial Lease in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Champion Container Corp., a New Jersey-based distributor of packaging containers, has signed a 44,569-square-foot industrial lease at The River Avenue Distribution & Technology District in Pittsburgh. The tenant is consolidating two smaller distribution hubs within Building 8 at the development, the site of which was the original H.J. Heinz manufacturing campus. Michael Stuart of CBRE represented Champion Container Corp. in the transaction. Golden East Investors owns the property.