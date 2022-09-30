Champion Partners, Cresset Break Ground on 1.3 MSF Spec Warehouse in Metro Dallas

Texas

Tradepoint 45 West in Wilmer is slated for a third-quarter 2023 completion.

WILMER, TEXAS — Dallas-based Champion Partners and Chicago-based Cresset Partners have broken ground on Tradepoint 45 West, a 1.3 million-square-foot speculative warehouse that will be located in the southern Dallas suburb of Wilmer. The site spans 95 acres, and the structure will feature 40-foot clear heights, 237 dock doors, 354 truck trailer parking stalls and 306 employee parking spaces. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2023. The development team has tapped Stream Realty Partners to lease the building.