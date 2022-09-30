REBusinessOnline

Champion Partners, Cresset Break Ground on 1.3 MSF Spec Warehouse in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Tradepoint-45-West-Wilmer

Tradepoint 45 West in Wilmer is slated for a third-quarter 2023 completion.

WILMER, TEXAS — Dallas-based Champion Partners and Chicago-based Cresset Partners have broken ground on Tradepoint 45 West, a 1.3 million-square-foot speculative warehouse that will be located in the southern Dallas suburb of Wilmer. The site spans 95 acres, and the structure will feature 40-foot clear heights, 237 dock doors, 354 truck trailer parking stalls and 306 employee parking spaces. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2023. The development team has tapped Stream Realty Partners to lease the building.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
6
Webinar: How to Make Data-Driven Decisions in Student Housing
Oct
11
Webinar: No Crystal Ball… But Let’s Talk About the Outlook for Seniors Housing Investment and Finance
Oct
12
Webinar: The Future of Multifamily Advertising is Here
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  