REBusinessOnline

Champion Real Estate Acquires 524-Bed Student Housing Portfolio Near Michigan State for $42M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily, Student Housing

EAST LANSING, MICH. — Champion Real Estate Co. has acquired a portfolio of six student housing properties near Michigan State University for $42 million. The communities offer a total of 524 beds and are located at 635 Abbot Road, 129 Burcham Drive and 731-787 Burcham Drive in East Lansing. Champion MSU, a subsidiary of Champion, is set to begin a complete rebrand and gut renovation of the communities. Stewart Hayes of JLL represented Champion and the undisclosed sellers in the transaction.

