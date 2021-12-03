Champion Real Estate Acquires 524-Bed Student Housing Portfolio Near Michigan State for $42M

EAST LANSING, MICH. — Champion Real Estate Co. has acquired a portfolio of six student housing properties near Michigan State University for $42 million. The communities offer a total of 524 beds and are located at 635 Abbot Road, 129 Burcham Drive and 731-787 Burcham Drive in East Lansing. Champion MSU, a subsidiary of Champion, is set to begin a complete rebrand and gut renovation of the communities. Stewart Hayes of JLL represented Champion and the undisclosed sellers in the transaction.