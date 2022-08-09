REBusinessOnline

Champion Real Estate Acquires Two Former Fraternity Houses Near USC for $16.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Student Housing, Western

LOS ANGELES — Champion Real Estate Co. has acquired two former fraternity houses located at 624 W 28th St. and 2715 Portland St. near the University of Southern California (USC) campus in Los Angeles for $16.7 million.

Two subsidiaries of Champion — Victory on 28th LLC and Victory House Portland LLC — will rebrand and renovate the properties into student housing communities. The two properties will offer fully furnished units and shared amenities including oversized lounges, rooftop decks and private study spaces.

Michael Fukushima and Stephen Watson of Total Realty Group represented the buyer and undisclosed sellers in the transactions. A timeline for the redevelopments were not announced.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  