Champion Real Estate Acquires Two Former Fraternity Houses Near USC for $16.7M

LOS ANGELES — Champion Real Estate Co. has acquired two former fraternity houses located at 624 W 28th St. and 2715 Portland St. near the University of Southern California (USC) campus in Los Angeles for $16.7 million.

Two subsidiaries of Champion — Victory on 28th LLC and Victory House Portland LLC — will rebrand and renovate the properties into student housing communities. The two properties will offer fully furnished units and shared amenities including oversized lounges, rooftop decks and private study spaces.

Michael Fukushima and Stephen Watson of Total Realty Group represented the buyer and undisclosed sellers in the transactions. A timeline for the redevelopments were not announced.