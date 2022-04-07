Champion Real Estate Buys Student Housing Community Near Syracuse University for $65M

Campus Hill Apartments in Syracuse totals 715 beds across 51 buildings.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Champion Real Estate Co. has purchased Campus Hill Apartments, a 715-bed student housing community near Syracuse University, for $65 million. The property offers fully furnished units across 51 buildings. The community will be rebranded Victory at Syracuse and is set to undergo renovations imminently. Victory House Syracuse LLC, a subsidiary of Champion, will oversee community upgrades, including fresh paint and the addition of vinyl plank flooring, new cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and modern fixtures. Ken Wellar and Douglas Sitt of Rittenhouse Realty represented Champion and the undisclosed seller in the transaction.