Champion Real Estate Plans 516-Bed Student Housing Development Near University of Washington
SEATTLE — Champion Real Estate Co. has acquired 0.33 acres of land at 700 NE 45th St. near the University of Washington campus in Seattle for the development of a 516-bed student housing community.
Named Victory at the U, the community will offer fully furnished units alongside shared amenities including study and fitness centers, recreation space and a rooftop deck offering views of Lake Union.
Dylan Simon of Kidder Matthews represented Champion and the undisclosed seller of the development site, which Champion acquired for $7.3 million.
