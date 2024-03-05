Champion Real Estate Purchases 290-Bed Student Housing Community Near Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. — Champion Real Estate Co. has acquired Salisbury Campus Apartments in West Lafayette near Purdue University for an undisclosed price. The student housing community, which totals 85 units and 290 beds, will be rebranded as Victory on Salisbury. Champion now owns and operates 15 student housing communities totaling more than 4,300 beds at eight universities. Champion Salisbury LLC, a subsidiary of Champion, will begin renovations to the property once the current master lease with Purdue University expires in 2025. The community will receive new paint, vinyl plank flooring, cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and modern fixtures. The asset will be leased by the bedroom and all bedrooms will be fully furnished. Scott Clifton of JLL represented both Champion and the undisclosed seller.