Champion Real Estate Sells 96-Bed Victory on Ellendale Student Housing Property Near USC for $20.5M

Victory on Ellendale offers 96 beds near the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Champion Real Estate Co. has sold Victory on Ellendale, a 96-bed student housing property located near the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles, for $20.5 million.

The property was renovated in 2019, with upgrades including the addition of stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, new cabinetry and hardware, lighting, window coverings, vinyl plank flooring, bathroom upgrades and paint throughout each unit.

Arthur Arejian and Jon Tran of Vanguard Investments represented the undisclosed buyer and seller in the transaction.