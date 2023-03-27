Monday, March 27, 2023
IllinoisLeasing ActivityLife SciencesMidwest

Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Chicago Signs 25,698 SF Lease at Fulton Labs

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Chicago (CZ Biohub Chicago), a new biomedical research institute that brings together scientists from Northwestern University, the University of Chicago and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, has signed a 25,698-square-foot lease at Fulton Labs. Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) owns the two-building, 725,000-square-foot campus, which is situated in Chicago’s Fulton Market district.

CZ Biohub Chicago researchers will engineer technologies to make precise, molecular-level measurements of biological processes within human tissues, with an ultimate goal of understanding and treating the inflammatory states that underlie many diseases. Dan Lyne of CBRE represented TCC in the lease. Other tenants at Fulton Labs include Dimension Inx, Celadyne Technologies, Portal Innovations, Charles River Laboratories, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Vanqua Bio and Talis Biomedical.

