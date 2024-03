NEW YORK CITY — Chances for Children has signed a 10-year, 3,000-square-foot office lease in The Bronx. The nonprofit organization will relocate from 1178 Anderson Ave. to a custom-built space on the fourth floor of the building at 412-424 E. 147th St. Alexander Smith and Kate Whitman of OPEN Impact Real Estate represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jesse Rubens of JLR Realty Inc. represented the landlord.