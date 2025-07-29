Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Watermark at Marco Island represents the first seniors housing community on the island.
DevelopmentFloridaSeniors HousingSoutheast

Chancey Development Delivers 86-Unit Seniors Housing Community on Marco Island in Southwest Florida

by John Nelson

MARCO ISLAND, FLA. — Chancey Development, in partnership with BRW Development and Watermark Retirement Communities, has delivered The Watermark at Marco Island, a new, 86-unit seniors housing community on Marco Island in southwest Florida. This marks the first senior living community on the island.

Totaling 103,000 square feet, the property features 66 assisted living and 20 memory care units. Chancey Architecture & Design designed the community, with Wichman Construction serving as the general contractor. Chancey also partnered with the City of Marco Island to create a public park adjacent to the property, which is located with proximity to an urgent care facility.

You may also like

Real Estate Fund Acquires Merritt Crossing Shopping Center...

Colliers Negotiates $8.6M Sale of Lynnhaven Square Retail...

Hawkins Completes 288-Unit Canyon Ridge Multifamily Property in...

Inland, Devon Complete 797-Unit Self-Storage Adaptive Reuse Project...

Institutional Investors Resume Activity Amid Stabilizing Conditions

Rosewood, MetLife Break Ground on 382-Unit Multifamily Project...

Legacy Partners, Resmark Begin Leasing 134-Unit Build-to-Rent Project...

Cambridge Realty Capital Provides HUD-Insured Loan for Assisted...

JLL Arranges $123M in Construction Financing for Brooklyn...