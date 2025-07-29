Chancey Development Delivers 86-Unit Seniors Housing Community on Marco Island in Southwest Florida

MARCO ISLAND, FLA. — Chancey Development, in partnership with BRW Development and Watermark Retirement Communities, has delivered The Watermark at Marco Island, a new, 86-unit seniors housing community on Marco Island in southwest Florida. This marks the first senior living community on the island.

Totaling 103,000 square feet, the property features 66 assisted living and 20 memory care units. Chancey Architecture & Design designed the community, with Wichman Construction serving as the general contractor. Chancey also partnered with the City of Marco Island to create a public park adjacent to the property, which is located with proximity to an urgent care facility.