Chapman University Buys 250-Unit Anavia Multifamily Property in Anaheim, Plans Student Housing Conversion

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Berkadia Institutional Solutions has arranged the sale of Anavia, an apartment community in Anaheim’s Platinum Triangle area. Essex sold the asset to Chapman University for an undisclosed price.

Tom Moran of Berkadia Irvine handled the off-market transaction.

Originally built as a for-sale condominium project, Anavia features 250-units/550 beds with an average unit size of 1,249 square feet. The buyer plans to convert the property into student housing.