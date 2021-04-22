Charah Solutions to Redevelop 6,166-Acre Coal-Fired Electric Station in Grimes County, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — A subsidiary of Kentucky-based Charah Solutions has purchased and will redevelop the 6,166-acre Gibbons Creek Steam Electric Station & Reservoir in Grimes County, located northwest of Houston. The new ownership plans to redevelop the property to support solar, battery, and energy storage uses and will work with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to complete all environmental remediation required for the property. Richard Shields, Richard Hanson, Marissa Rose and Tommy Leblanc of Avison Young advised Charah Solutions on the deal.