HOUSTON — Solar power provider Chariot Energy has signed a 16,192-square-foot office lease at Galleria Tower 2 in Houston. The tenant plans to relocate from Williams Tower to the entire 14th floor early next year. Brad Beasley and Win Haggard of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Unilev Management, in the lease negotiations. Nick Bockhorn and Cameran Lindee of CBRE represented the tenant.