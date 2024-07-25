Thursday, July 25, 2024
Charles Schwab Signs 23,000 SF Office Lease Renewal in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Charles Schwab & Co. (NYSE: SCHW) has signed a 23,000-square-foot office lease renewal in Midtown Manhattan. The financial services and advisory giant has been a tenant at the 45-story, 1.1 million-square-foot building at 1133 Avenue of the Americas since 2014, and this deal keeps the company on the 37th floor for another 11 years. Schwab was self-represented in the lease negotiations. Tom Bow, Rocco Romeo and Nora Caliban represented the landlord, The Durst Organization, on an internal basis.

