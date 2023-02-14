Charles Street, ACRES Receive $63M Construction Financing for Student Housing Project Near Florida State University

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — A joint venture between Charles Street Development and ACRES Realty Funding has received $63 million in construction financing for Renegade Apartments, a 153-unit student housing development in Tallahassee. The community will be located blocks from Florida State University’s campus at 501 Chapel Drive. Bayview Asset Management originated the financing, funding the debt stack through its wholly owned subsidiaries Bayview PACE and Oceanview Life and Annuity Co. The project’s design-build team includes Humphreys & Partners, HPA Design Group and Ruscilli Construction Co. Renegade Apartments is scheduled for completion in 2024 and will be leased and managed by Asset Living.