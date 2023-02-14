REBusinessOnline

Charles Street, ACRES Receive $63M Construction Financing for Student Housing Project Near Florida State University

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Loans, Southeast, Student Housing

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — A joint venture between Charles Street Development and ACRES Realty Funding has received $63 million in construction financing for Renegade Apartments, a 153-unit student housing development in Tallahassee. The community will be located blocks from Florida State University’s campus at 501 Chapel Drive. Bayview Asset Management originated the financing, funding the debt stack through its wholly owned subsidiaries Bayview PACE and Oceanview Life and Annuity Co. The project’s design-build team includes Humphreys & Partners, HPA Design Group and Ruscilli Construction Co. Renegade Apartments is scheduled for completion in 2024 and will be leased and managed by Asset Living.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
15
Webinar: Meeting the Critical Need for Affordable Seniors Housing
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  