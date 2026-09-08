Charlie Health Signs 28,424 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Charlie Health has signed a 28,424-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The provider of virtual behavioral healthcare services will occupy the entire 21st floor at 2 Park Avenue, a 1.2 million-square-foot building. Alex Chudnoff and Ian Lipman of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Mitch Konsker, Cynthia Wasserberger, Kristen Morgan and Michael Pallas, also with JLL, along with internal agent Franco Rauseo, represented the landlord, an affiliate of fashion company Haddad Brands.