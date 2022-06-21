REBusinessOnline

Charlotte Metro Credit Union to Build 48,000 SF Headquarters Office Building

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union (CMCU) plans to develop a new primary office building on the corner of Central Avenue and Piedmont Street in Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood for its new headquarters. The two-story, 48,000 square-foot property will house the credit union’s operations and administration staff who currently deliver financial services for over 92,000 members. Designed by Liquid Design & Architecture, the building will have a large terrace on the second floor facing Uptown Charlotte, as well as a two-story atrium space and two underground levels of parking. The building will be directly adjacent to the new CMCU Central Avenue branch that broke ground in March and is expected to be open later this fall. Construction for the new headquarters will begin in the first quarter of 2023 with an expected completion date in the second quarter of 2024. Upon completion of the new headquarters facility, CMCU plans to sell its existing headquarters building at 718 Central Ave. in Charlotte but retain its operations offices in Matthews and Greensboro.

