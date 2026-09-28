Monday, September 28, 2026
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AcquisitionsDevelopmentNew YorkNortheast

Charney Cos. Buys 100,000 SF Commercial Building in Brooklyn, Plans Redevelopment

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Charney Cos. has purchased a 100,000-square-foot commercial building in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood for $20 million with plans to implement a redevelopment. The building at 143 Roebling St., which was vacant at the time of sale, was originally constructed in 1907 and has at times featured retail and residential uses. Ethan Stanton, Brendan Maddigan and Michael Mazzara of JLL represented the seller, Los Angeles-based Calmwater Capital, in the transaction. BH3 Fund Advisors provided acquisition financing for the deal. Charney Cos. did not disclose specific plans for the redevelopment.

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