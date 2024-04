NEW YORK CITY — A joint venture between Charney Cos. and Criterion Real Estate Capital has acquired 99 Claremont Avenue, a student housing property located in the Morningside Heights neighborhood of Manhattan. The seven-story building was originally constructed in 1932. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Madison Realty Capital provided a $55 million bridge loan for the acquisition, and the new ownership plans to use a portion of the proceeds to renovate the property.