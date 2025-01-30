Thursday, January 30, 2025
Union-Channel-Brooklyn
Union Channel is the first of four new residential buildings that make up the Gowanus Wharf campus in Brooklyn. The larger development lies at the northern point of the Gowanus Canal Esplanade and also includes retail, restaurant and entertainment uses, as well as wellness experiences and green spaces.
DevelopmentNortheast

Charney Cos., Tavros Holdings Begin Leasing 224-Unit Multifamily Project in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between two locally based firms, Charney Cos. and Tavros Capital, has begun leasing Union Channel, a 224-unit multifamily project in the Gowanus area of Brooklyn. Designed by Fogarty Finger Architecture, the nine-story building houses studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 25 percent of which are designated as affordable housing. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, porcelain tile backsplashes, concrete countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows. Amenities include a landscaped roof deck with a pool, gym and yoga room, coworking lounge and a resident sky lounge. Rents start at $3,100 per month for a studio apartment.

