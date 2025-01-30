Charney Cos., Tavros Holdings Begin Leasing 224-Unit Multifamily Project in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between two locally based firms, Charney Cos. and Tavros Capital, has begun leasing Union Channel, a 224-unit multifamily project in the Gowanus area of Brooklyn. Designed by Fogarty Finger Architecture, the nine-story building houses studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 25 percent of which are designated as affordable housing. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, porcelain tile backsplashes, concrete countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows. Amenities include a landscaped roof deck with a pool, gym and yoga room, coworking lounge and a resident sky lounge. Rents start at $3,100 per month for a studio apartment.