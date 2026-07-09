Charney, Tavros Begin Leasing 260-Unit Apartment Building in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between two locally based firms, Charney Cos. and Tavros, has begun leasing Douglass Port, a 260-unit apartment building in Brooklyn. The 15-story building is located at 251 Douglass St. within the partnership’s Gowanus Wharf development and includes 65 units that are earmarked as permanent affordable housing. Douglass Port offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a smart package room, fitness center, full-court basketball court, coworking and resident lounges, a family room, kid’s play area and a landscaped rooftop terrace. Rents start at $3,250 per month for a studio apartment.