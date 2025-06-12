Charney, Tavros Receive $525M in Construction Financing for 55-Story Multifamily Tower in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between two locally based firms, Charney Cos. and Tavros, has received $525 million in construction financing for a 55-story multifamily tower that will be located in the Long Island City area of Queens. Greystone arranged the financing, which consists of $425 million from Madison Realty Capital and $100 million from Kushner and OneIM. Plans call for 636 condos in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, as well as Class A amenities and retail space that will be occupied by grocery and fitness users. A formal name for the project, which will be located at 24-19 Jackson Ave. and 45-03 23rd St. in the Court Square area, has not yet been determined. FXCollaborative designed the building, completion of which is slated for 2028.